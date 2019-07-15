Gonzaga Bulldogs

Clutch plays by GU's Brandon Clarke, EWU's Tyler Harvey land Memphis in semifinals

LAS VEGAS - Former Gonzaga Bulldog Brandon Clarke and Eastern Washington Eagle Tyler Harvey are the dynamite duo of NBA Summer League. Harvey sent the Memphis Grizzlies into overtime of the quarterfinals Sunday with a three, and Clarke won the game with a dunk in overtime.

They face the Brooklyn Nets in the Las Vegas Summer League Championship on Monday night at 6 p.m. 

