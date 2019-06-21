Brandon Clarke drafted 21st by the Oklahoma City Thunder, traded to Memphis Grizzlies
BROOKLYN, New York - In his first and only year playing on the court for the Bulldogs, Clarke led the team with 3.2 blocks per game, and became the single-season leader in blocked shots. He was also their second-leading scorer with 16.9 points a game and 8.6 rebounds.
In most NBA mock drafts released Thursday, Clarke was slotted to be picked ahead of Rui Hachimura.
With his fellow frontcourt teammate Hachimura expected to be drafted in the first round as well, this is the first year Gonzaga will see two players drafted in the first round.
The most recent first round pick was in 2017, when Zach Collins was drafted by the Portland Trailblazers.
He's the best above-the-rim player to come out of Gonzaga since Ronny Turiaf and with the NBA changing to allow players without a true position to succeed, Clarke will also hear his name called in the first round.
