A Few Good Men advance in TBT with a few good free throws

SPOKANE, Wash - In the opening round of The Basketball Tournament held at Lewis and Clark High School, the team comprised mostly of former Gonzaga players were lifted over Team Utah by a pair of Matt Bouldin free throws.

This tournament features a new end-of-game format, when there are four minutes remaining, which ever team is the first to seven points more than the leading team's score, wins. It was a back-and-forth game throughout, but Team Utah edged closer to the final 84-point goal.

Former Washington Husky Robert Upshaw fouled Team Utah who nailed two free throws to get to 83. A few possessions later he blocked a lay-up, A Few Good Men took it the other way and former Zag Matt Bouldin was fouled on the way to the bucket. He went 2-2, helping FGM to 84 points, where the game ended.

They advance in the pod, and will play former Saint Mary's players, named Gael Force, tomorrow at 7:30p.m. at Lewis and Clark High School.