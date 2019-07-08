Sports

Gary Bell Jr. returns to Gonzaga men's basketball as graduate assistant

Posted: Jul 08, 2019

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 01:12 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Gonzaga basketball player Gary Bell Jr. will return to the team in a new role. 

On Monday, Gonzaga men's basketball announced Bell will join the team as a graduate assistant. 

Bell played for the Zags from 2011 to 2015. He was named the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and All-West Coast Conference Team in 2015.

Bell scored 1,291 points for the Zags during his time with the team and ranks eighth in program history with 219 made three-pointers. After his time in Spokane, he went on to play professionally in Poland, France and Greece. 
 


