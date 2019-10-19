Sports

FNSE 10.18.2019 Part 1 Mead downs Central Valley, GSL race gets messy

By:

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 11:49 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:53 PM PDT

FNSE 10.18.2019 Part 1 Mead downs Central Valley, GSL race gets messy

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Greater Spokane League now has a four-way tie for first, Coeur d'Alene wins again, the 4 News Now sports team recaps all the highlights from week 8 of high school football in Washington, week 9 in Idaho.

