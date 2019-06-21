Find out where all the local college basketball players land after this year's NBA Draft
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Gonzaga forwards Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke and Washington's Matisse Thybulle were all selected in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Hachimura will head to Washington D.C. after the Wizards take him with the ninth overall pick.
Husky forward and Naismith defensive player of the year Matisse Thybulle was selected by the Boston Celtics at No. 20, but in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Zag forward Brandon Clarke was selected at No. 21 by the Oklahoma City Thunder, but in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. went undrafted, along with graduated senior Josh Perkins.
Washington State's Robert Franks' name was also never called. All three of those players are expected to sign with teams as free agents.
The NBA Summer League starts on Friday, July fifth in Las Vegas.
SPORTS HEADLINES
- Mariners win 10-9, hand Orioles 10th straight loss
- Spokane Indians homer three times in home opener, take down Boise 9-4
- Find out where all the local college basketball players land after this year's NBA Draft
- Brandon Clarke drafted 21st by the Oklahoma City Thunder, traded to Memphis Grizzlies
- Rui Hachimura drafted ninth overall by the Washington Wizards
- UW's Matisse Thybulle drafted 20th by Boston Celtics, traded to Philadelphia