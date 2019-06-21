Find out where all the local college basketball players land after this year's NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Gonzaga forwards Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke and Washington's Matisse Thybulle were all selected in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Hachimura will head to Washington D.C. after the Wizards take him with the ninth overall pick.

Husky forward and Naismith defensive player of the year Matisse Thybulle was selected by the Boston Celtics at No. 20, but in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Zag forward Brandon Clarke was selected at No. 21 by the Oklahoma City Thunder, but in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. went undrafted, along with graduated senior Josh Perkins.

Washington State's Robert Franks' name was also never called. All three of those players are expected to sign with teams as free agents.

The NBA Summer League starts on Friday, July fifth in Las Vegas.