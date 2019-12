MUST SEE: Shadle Park, EWU basketball player's dunk is SportsCenter's #1 play

CHENEY, Wash. - Mason Peatling scored 54 points as Eastern Washington poured a school and Big Sky record 146 points on Multnomah, two of which came from a SportsCenter Top Play-worthy dunk from Shadle Park's Tanner Groves.

Haven't seen it...SHOULD. @EWUMBB's Mason Peatling's unreal 54-pt game made @SportsCenter (school & conference record)

The Eags poured in a @BigSkyConf record 146 points tonight. pic.twitter.com/wpmQHCzyXC — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) December 14, 2019

The Eagles scored a school and Big Sky Conference-record 146 points against Multnomah Friday night, Mason Peatling was responsible for 54 of them, on 24-30 shooting. That's also a school and league record for a single game, surpassing the previous at 53 points. He was also on Sports Center for his other-wordly efficiency.