Gubrud nearly perfect in blowout win for EWU

CHENEY, Wash. - Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud showed why he's been a national player of the year finalist twice in his career on Saturday by leading the Eagles to a 58-13 win over Central Washington.

The Senior signal caller completed 19 of 23 passes for 337 yards and 5 touchdowns and the Eagle offense had little trouble getting into the end zone.

Receiver Nsimba Webster had a big game as well bringing in 10 catches for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Eastern flexed their muscles in the ground game as well with Sam McPherson leading the charge with 15 carries for 185 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles improve to 1-0 on the season, they are at Northern Arizona next Saturday, kickoff is at 4pm and you can listen live on 700espn.