EWU Will Play In 24th Annual 2K Classic Next Season

CHENEY, Wash. -

Eastern Washington University will join seven other NCAA Division I schools next November in the 24th Annual 2K Classic benefitting the Wounded Warrior Project, and will host a sub-regional round at Reese Court in Cheney. The tournament (@2kclassic) is produced by the Gazelle Group.



Syracuse, Connecticut, Oregon and Iowa will each host a pair of regional round games on their campus, and will also take part in the Championship Rounds presented by Continental Tire at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Those four regional round hosts have combined for 110 NCAA appearances, 16 Final Fours, and eight National Championships.



Joining those schools in the field are Eastern Washington, Green Bay, Morehead State, and UMKC. Those schools will play in a Subregional Round of the tournament in Cheney, Wash., scheduled for Nov. 16-17.



Tickets for the 2K Classic Championship Rounds presented by Continental Tire go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 28, and may be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 866-448-7849 or through Ticketmaster.com.



The pairings for the 2018 2K Classic will be announced at a later date. All four games of the Championship Rounds will be televised on ESPN networks.