EWU Football coach Aaron Best enjoys "quiet time" at Hoopfest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Aaron Best "Done it once participated once I'm a big fella so I don't really like crowds cause I take up a lot more space than most."
Keith Osso: "Do you try to stay quiet or do you just not even fight it?"
Best: "I told myself early on, way early on, I'm not gonna be that parent so I'm fairly quiet, I leave those for Saturday's in the fall, I'm loud in the house, so when nobody sees me I'm loud, but out here I just like to have fun and let those kids play."
