EWU Eagles

EWU Football coach Aaron Best enjoys "quiet time" at Hoopfest

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 08:19 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 08:19 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Aaron Best "Done it once participated once I'm a big fella so I don't really like crowds cause I take up a lot more space than most."
Keith Osso: "Do you try to stay quiet or do you just not even fight it?"
Best: "I told myself early on, way early on, I'm not gonna be that parent so I'm fairly quiet, I leave those for Saturday's in the fall, I'm loud in the house, so when nobody sees me I'm loud, but out here I just like to have fun and let those kids play."

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS