Eagles Sign 7 New Players

CHENEY, Wash. -

It's a new time for signing players, but the Eastern Washington University football team went with the flow and took advantage.



Signing a collection of talent that includes a pair of All-State selections from the state of Washington, the Eagles signed seven high school players to national letters of intent on Wednesday (Dec. 20) to attend EWU and play for the school next fall.



The signees included a pair of All-State selections from Washington – defensive tackle Joshua Jerome out of Monroe and wide receiver Champ Grayson from Kamiakin. The Eagles also signed quarterback Simon Burkett from Meridian High School in Bellingham, Wash., and a local product in offensive lineman Risone Ama out of Mt. Spokane HS.



"We're really excited about these players, and it's new because it's the inaugural year for this December signing period," said Eastern head coach Aaron Best . "We'll probably end up with half now, half later. The glass is half full, but we'll still be on the recruiting path in January to end up putting some more dots on I's and crosses on T's."



Best and his coaching staff signed a trio of offensive linemen and a pair on the defensive line as well. Eastern will complete its recruiting class on Feb. 7 when the normal signing period begins.



"We still have a few areas we'll address before the next signing day," said Best. "But we've covered a spectrum of positions thus far. It's very exciting."



The other high school players signed from the state of Washington included defensive end Corbin Hartsock from Olympia (Wash.) HS, and offensive lineman Charlie Baumann from Newport High School in Bellevue, Wash. Baumann's older brother, Conner Baumann , will be a senior for the Eagles in 2018 when Charlie arrives.



The lone out-of-state product was offensive lineman Brad Godwin from Redlands (Calif.) High School. Eastern also announced that Dean Sise will transfer from Navy to play for the Eagles as a rover on defense. Sise was an All-State selection as a senior in 2016 at Juanita High School in Kirkland, Wash. Sise signed a financial aid agreement and has been admitted and confirmed his attendance at EWU starting in winter quarter of 2018.



"What I like about this group of signees in December is the fact these players know they want to be Eagles," said Best. "So this opportunity allows them to sign early and work on school, work on their winter sports, work on being a son and work on being a brother, and not have to worry about any more communications or recruiting calls from other schools. Heading into their holiday break they can focus on the things they want to focus on. This opportunity allows them to get their signing out of the way when they know they already want to come here."



"I really didn't know what to think since last spring when this all came about. What I do know is that these individuals have been excited about it since summer or early fall – not just the last few weeks. Their excitement has led them to tell us they want to be a part of Eastern Football in December rather than wait until February. We love the fact they are allowed to make this official and tell the world where they are going prior to February."



The Eagles will have a large group of juniors on its 2018 team, but had only 14 seniors in 2017. The Eagle defense will return eight starters, including letter winners at two other positions with considerable starting experience. Eastern will return 10 starters on offense.



"We have 14 seniors, so it's not like we can sign 20-25 this year," said Best. "Our two main areas of focus in recruiting this year were offensive line and cornerback. We are going to lose five offensive lineman after the 2018 season, so we want to be ahead of the curve instead of behind it. We'll sign a total of three or four players even though we didn't graduate anybody. At cornerback, we've lost at least one, and we'll lose three more this next year. Those are situations we have to look far in advance to see where we are going to have to plug and play. But we will have addressed every position by Feb. 7."



Eastern closed the 2017 season 7-4 overall and in a tie for third in the Big Sky Conference with a 6-2 record. It's the 11th-straight season the Eagles have finished 5-3 or better in the Big Sky. The Eagles also secured its record 11th-straight winning season and 20th in the last 22 years.