Eagles hang on to beat Cal Poly in a shootout
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Eastern Washington Eagles got into a track meet on the football field against Cal Poly on the road, the Eagles hold on for the one point victory 42-41.
Quarterback Eric Barriere had a monster game throwing for 176 yards and a touchdown while running for 164 and another score.
Running back Antoine Custer, Jr. was electric on the ground rushing for 107 yards and 4 touchdowns on only 9 carries, he also caught 3 balls for 27 yards.
The Eagles extend their season-long winning streak to three games, and they improve to 5-5 on the season, 4-2 in the Big Sky Conference.
The Eagles return to Cheney next Saturday to wrap up the regular season as they host Portland State at 1pml.
