Eagles Get A Blowout Win At Home

CHENEY, Wash. -

For the second-straight game, the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team led from start to finish and ended its non-conference campaign with a 94-66 victory over Providence (formerly Great Falls) Wednesday (Dec. 20) at Reese Court.



A total of 11 Eagles played and every player scored and had at least one rebound, with three Eagles scoring in double figures. Junior Jesse Hunt had his second career double-double with a career-high 16 points and 11 rebounds, and senior Bogdan Bliznyuk chipped in another near outstanding all-around game with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals.



Junior Ty Gibson hit four 3-pointers and had 12 points as the Eagles shot a season-best 56.7 percent from the field and had a season-high scoring output, including a season-best 50-point second half. The Eagles led for the last 37:56 of the game, and had dominating advantages of 18-0 in fastbreak points and 50-28 in points in the paint.



After a break for Christmas, the Eagles will resume practices in preparation for their league openers. Eastern will play at red-hot Northern Colorado on Dec. 29 and then play at defending Big Sky regular season and tournament champion North Dakota on New Year's Eve.



"I've been in their shoes – it's Christmas time and they are ready to go home," said Legans of his team's final non-conference outing. "But we clamped down and played really good in the second half. I was proud of how we played."