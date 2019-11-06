Eagles cruise to blowout win in season opener

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

CHENEY, Wash. - There was little doubt the Eastern Eagles would start the season 1-0, and they delivered beating Portland Bible College 107-25 Tuesday.

Jacob Davison led Eastern in scoring with 15 points, and Spokane native Tanner Groves had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Eagles will travel to play Seattle University Saturday, tip-off will be at 7pm.

You can listen to all EWU men's basketball games on 700 ESPN.