Eagles cruise to blowout win in season opener
CHENEY, Wash. - There was little doubt the Eastern Eagles would start the season 1-0, and they delivered beating Portland Bible College 107-25 Tuesday.
Jacob Davison led Eastern in scoring with 15 points, and Spokane native Tanner Groves had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Eagles will travel to play Seattle University Saturday, tip-off will be at 7pm.
You can listen to all EWU men's basketball games on 700 ESPN.
