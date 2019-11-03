EWU Eagles

Eagles bounce back with blowout win over NAU

CHENEY, Wash. - The Eastern Eagles are feeling a lot better after having an offensive explosion Saturday against Northern Arizona on the way to a 66-38 win.

Quarterback Eric Barriere threw for 367 yards and 3 touchdowns, he ran for 101 yards and a score, and even caught a pass for 20 yards in the win.

The attack was balanced as Antoine Custer, Jr. rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns.

In all the Eagle offense racked up 706 total yards.

Eastern will look for their first road win of the season next week at Idaho State.

