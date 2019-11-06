Eagle women taken down by No. 3 Stanford

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

PALO ALTO, Calif. - The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team challenged themselves in the 2019-20 season opener tonight (Nov. 5) as they took on No. 3 Stanford on the road. The Eagles fell to the nationally ranked Cardinal by a final score of 92-27 inside Maples Pavilion.



The matchup marked the season opener for both squads, as the Eagles fall to 0-1 on the year and Stanford moves to 1-0.



"We knew coming into the game that Stanford is an unbelievably talented and well-coached team, and they showed it today," said head coach Wendy Schuller . "We have a lot of things we can get better at and will work hard to do so. It's important we regroup quickly and get prepared for our game on Friday night."



Freshman Kennedy Dickie , who earned the start in her Eagle debut, led Eastern Washington with seven points and five rebounds. She also added three steals, a block and an assist.



Behind her was redshirt freshman Tatiana Reese , who also donned the Red and White for the first time her career, adding five points off the bench.



The Eagles hung with Stanford in the first quarter of play, adding 10 points to trail the Cardinal by eight points after the first 10 minutes of play, 18-10. Both Brittany Klaman and Dickie would nail three pointers in the opening frame.



When the clock hit zeros at the half, the Eagles trailed 38-15 after Stanford drained 52.9 percent of their shots from the field.



Stanford would give the Eagles all they could handle on the night, shooting 53.6 percent from the field with 13 three pointers en route to the 92-27 victory.



In addition to Dickie and Reese, two other Eagles in Alexyss Newman and Jenna Dick made their Eastern Washington debuts.



As a team, the Eagles grabbed 32 boards, forced 11 turnovers and drained five three-point field goals.



Eastern Washington will be back in action this Friday, Nov. 8, when they take on San Jose State in San Jose, Calif.