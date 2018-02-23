Bliznyuk Shines As Eagles Upset Weber State

LOGAN, Utah -

An early surge and late surge – plus plenty of points by senior Bogdan Bliznyuk – made for another happy Thursday for the Eagles.



Bliznyuk did his part with 27 points, including a pair of game-clinching free throws with five seconds left, as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team picked up a key, 75-70 road win over Weber State Thursday (Feb. 22) in Ogden, Utah.



Redshirt freshman Jacob Davison had a big game with 17 points, and Mason Peatling added 15 for the Eagles, who are now 6-30 all-time in Ogden. Eastern made all eight of its free throw attempts in the last 1:57 to close out the win after a pair of 9-0 runs overcame an eight-point deficit. In a seven-minute stretch, EWU held Weber State to 1-of-12 shooting from the field.



"Our guys fought through everything tonight," said Eastern head coach Shantay Legans . "They followed the game plan to a T and we had some exceptional step-ups by our freshmen. But everybody contributed when they got on the floor, and that's exactly what you need to beat teams like this."



The win snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Wildcats, a week after snapping league-leading Montana's 13-game streak with a 74-65 win at Reese Court on Feb. 15. Weber State is now 19-8 overall and 12-3 in the league.



Eastern's all-time leading scorer, Bliznyuk now has 1,996 points in his illustrious career to inch closer to 2,000 in his career. Only four players in league history have hit the 2,000-point mark, with the record currently at 2,102. He made his only two free throws of the game to extend his streak to 65-straight, second all-time in NCAA Division I history and just eight from record.



Eastern is clinging to fourth place in the league standings, a position which would give the Eagles the last of four first-round byes in the Big Sky Conference Tournament. Eastern is 15-13 overall and 10-5 in the conference, and has won 12 of its last 17 games.



Weber State has won 30 of the 36 meetings against EWU in Ogden, Utah, but Eastern has now recorded recent wins there in 2011, 2015 and now in 2018. The Eagles have won four of the last seven games they've played overall against the conference power.



"It was a huge game for our team and a huge game for our program," added Legans. "It always comes back to the preseason, and that crazy road schedule we had early. They bought in and believed in it, and it made them tougher for games like this."