Cougar Women Beat Huskers in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Nebraska - LINCOLN, Neb. – Behind another double-double from Louise Brown (12 points, 12 rebounds) and a balanced effort on both sides of the floor Washington State (7-5) came away with a wire-to-wire win at Nebraska (9-4) Friday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The 73-61 victory for the Cougs closed out non-conference play with a pair of wins for WSU while snapping the Huskers' five-game winning streak. From the outset the Cougs took the crowd of 4,404 Husker faithful out of the game as WSU ran out to a 23-12 first quarter lead and never looked back. The Cougs would push their lead to as much as 20 early in the third-quarter before the Huskers close the gap with an 11-0 run before an Alexys Swedlund three snapped the Cougs out of their funk. Swedlund would finish the day tied with Borislava Hristova for the team high with 16 points. Despite taking the Huskers best shots, the Cougs would never see their lead fall below three possessions with Nebraska closing to within seven with 8:28 to play in the game before WSU's defense clamped down. Over the next eight minutes, WSU allowed just four points in the run of play including a layup on the Huskers' final possession to close out the victory.



Stat of the Game

The Cougars dominated the glass with a 44-to-31 advantage including a 17-to-13 edge on the offensive glass. WSU closed out the game with a pair of offensive rebounds that allowed the Cougs to run off the games final minutes without the Huskers having the opportunity to make a late run.

