Coeur d'Alene advances to state championship, Mt. Spokane dismantles Peninsula

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Coeur d'Alene Vikings will face Rigby in the Idaho 5A state championship after battling Highland at home Friday, and the Mt. Spokane Wildcats advance to the 3A state quarters with a 35-10 win over Peninsula.

The Vikings took down the Rams 21-17 after getting a late lead when quarterback Jack Prka rushed in a touchdown from way out.

Highland was knocking in the end, 4th and goal but Gunner Guilio batted the ball down to get the game-winning defensive stop, the Vikings play Rigby for a 5A Idaho state title.

Mt. Spokane dominated from start to finish against the Peninsula Seahawks, stopping them at the goal line on defense several times, and Kannon Katzer scored three touchdowns to advance to the Washington 3A state quarterfinals next week against O'dea.