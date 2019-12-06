Basketball tournament honors legacy of Dan Fitzgerald by teaching athletes about giving back

WISC

SPOKANE, Wash. - "The Fitz" basketball showcase is back at Ferris High School with a big goal.

The annual tournament, which honors the memory of Gonzaga legend Dan Fitzgerald, has a goal of raising $40,000 and collecting 1,500 pounds of food to give to local organizations.

Fitzgerald and his wife, Darleen, generously supported local organizations, and now, all participating athletes get the chance to follow in their footsteps.

Athletes from Washington, Oregon and California will not only get the chance to play, but they will have the chance to volunteer at local organizations, including Union Gospel Mission, Ronald McDonald House and Second Harvest.

Since its inception in 2010, "The Fitz" has donated more than $200,000 to local charities and nonprofits.

The tournament is happening both Friday and Saturday at FHS. It's free for anyone to attend, but you are asked to bring non-perishable food items that will go directly to Second Harvest Food Bank.

