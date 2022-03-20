Sports world reacts to passing of legendary sports journalist John Clayton
SPOKANE, Wash. — John Clayton, renowned football and sports journalist, has died at the age of 67.
Clayton was a National Football League writer and senior writer for ESPN.com. He was such a prolific journalist, he received the Dick McCann Memorial Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.
Just about every sports outlet showed respect to Clayton on social media after his passing, including most sports teams, like the Seattle Mariners.
Russell Wilson also tweeted about the late great journalist, recognizing his great writing talents and brilliance.
Many also reminded the public of Clayton’s legendary commercial with SportsCenter, where he poked fun at rumors claiming he had a ponytail.
Clayton, a Seattle resident, was a fan favorite in the Northwest. He worked at 710 AM ESPN Seattle and The News Tribune in Tacoma.
Clayton died in Bellevue, Washington from an unspecified brief illness prior to his death. He will be missed.
