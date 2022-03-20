Sports world reacts to passing of legendary sports journalist John Clayton

by Will Wixey

Ted S. Warren - staff, AP FILE - John "The Professor" Clayton, an NFL football writer and reporter for ESPN, stands on the sideline during an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle. Clayton died Friday, March 18, 2022, following a short illness. He was 67.

SPOKANE, Wash. — John Clayton, renowned football and sports journalist, has died at the age of 67.

Clayton was a National Football League writer and senior writer for ESPN.com. He was such a prolific journalist, he received the Dick McCann Memorial Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.

Just about every sports outlet showed respect to Clayton on social media after his passing, including most sports teams, like the Seattle Mariners.

We join the sports community in mourning the passing of Hall of Fame broadcaster and Seattle legend, John Clayton. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/PG3lY0aanh — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 19, 2022

Russell Wilson also tweeted about the late great journalist, recognizing his great writing talents and brilliance.

We will all miss your words and brilliance @JohnClaytonNFL #RIPJohnClayton — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 19, 2022

Many also reminded the public of Clayton’s legendary commercial with SportsCenter, where he poked fun at rumors claiming he had a ponytail.

John Clayton will be remembered in so many ways, from how he looked after his wife Pat, to the mark he made in reporting, to the standard he set. He dedicated his life to his wife and to football. He was a pioneer, a caretaker, a Hall of Famer and a slayer, in every sense. pic.twitter.com/34rFeSjiEW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

Clayton, a Seattle resident, was a fan favorite in the Northwest. He worked at 710 AM ESPN Seattle and The News Tribune in Tacoma.

Clayton died in Bellevue, Washington from an unspecified brief illness prior to his death. He will be missed.

