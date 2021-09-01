Feds approve Spokane Tribe for sports gambling; Kalispel Tribe could get approval any day

by Melissa Luck

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nine Washington tribes received federal approval Wednesday to begin allowing sports wagering on tribal grounds.

The Spokane Tribe was one of the tribes approved; the Kalispel Tribe of Indians, which operates Northern Quest Casino, could get that approval any day.

The Washington State Gambling Commission approved sports wagering earlier this year, but tribes had to clear federal hurdles first.

Tribes need to have sports wagering compact amendments approved by the U.S. Department of Interior before gambling can begin.

Wednesday, approvals for nine tribes were posted to the federal register.

A spokesperson for the gambling commission expects the other tribes could receive approval shortly. The applications and terms were essentially the same for all of the tribes.

Northern Quest is already revamping its Turf Club to welcome sports gamblers this fall.

PAST COVERAGE: Sports betting coming soon to Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Gamblers can bet on professional sports, the Olympics and other international events. There will be betting on college games, but not in-state teams. So, they can bet on the Seahawks, but not the Apple Cup.

The tribes approved Wednesday are Cowlitz, Lummi, Puyallup, Snoqualmie, Spokane, Squaxin Island, Stillaguamish, Suquamish and Tulalip.

We’ve reached out to the Spokane Tribe about their plans to begin sports gambling on tribal property, but as of Wednesday afternoon, had not heard back.

