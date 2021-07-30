Sports betting to start in Spokane by early fall

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new step forward for sports betting in Washington state, unanimously agreed upon by the Washington State Gambling Commission, vendors could now get approval by the state starting August 30th.

“Northern Quest Casino, or Spokane Casino who both have compacts with us, couldn’t start launching their Sport Books without having licensed vendors that they could go with,” explained Brian Considine, Legal and Legislative Manager for the Washington State Gambling Commission.

They’re still waiting on federal approval which is expected to happen around the same time.

“The tribes, much like they need licensed vendors need, we can’t actually start – those compacts are not legally valid until they get published in the federal register so that’s why that’s important,” he said.

Northern Quest Casino has already begun construction on their new Sports Book. Kiosks, and mobile betting on the premises will all be available once the book is completed.

“It’s said the local economic impact, just from the Kalispell tribe alone in Eastern Washington is 275 million dollars – that’s tremendous so we’re proud to continue that and support that anyway we can moving forward,” said Kevin Zenishek, the Executive Director of Casino Operations.

They’ve been pushing for sports betting to be legal for several years now. They hope to have betting start just in time for NFL season. They will offer training beforehand for those that want to learn.

