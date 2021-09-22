Sports betting set to begin in Spokane as early as October

by Rania Kaur

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.– In just a few weeks, you will be able to place bets on your favorite sports teams.

Sports betting in Washington has been years in the making. It will bring a lot of changes to Spokane because it will happen right here in our backyard. Legally, you can start placing bets right now.

Executive director of casino operations at Northern Quest Kevin Zenishek says until now, they were waiting for approval from the U.S. Department of Interiors.

“We knew that they’d all be approved, we were at least very confident they’d all be approved, which they were,” he said. “Our concerns were centered around the supply chain issues.”

With its new Turf Club Sports Book almost finished, it’s right on schedule.

“We need a few pieces of equipment, point of sales systems, our server is in route, there are a few things that need to be set up. There’s some configuration that goes with servers, and testing and things like that so,” Zenishek said.

The kiosks still have yet to be in place, but with the TVs, it’s all coming together. It’s been a three-year journey for Zenishek.

“It’s exciting, it’s been a long journey. It’s exciting for the Kalispell tribe, and then the Northern Quest. We’re ready to go.”

Even if you’re not headed out to the casino, there’s still a chance you’ll benefit from the Kalispell tribe’s new venture.

“They’ve done economic impact studies and they’ve realized that they have an impact of over 275 million dollars annually to the Spokane economy. That is massive. Where possible, they buy local, they provide local, they provide almost 2 thousand jobs to the area, and this’ll continue to bolster that effort,” he said.

The sportsbook will be up and running next month but mobile betting won’t start until January. You can bet on professional teams or college teams– but not Washington state college teams.

