Sports betting is open for Super Bowl Sunday!

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wa. — If you’ve got your money on a team winning the Super Bowl this weekend, you won’t’ have to go very far to wager on it. Sports betting is now open at casinos across the Inland Northwest.

Caesars Sportsbook is now open at the Spokane Tribe Casino. Visitors can place bets on all kinds of sporting events and competitions, and that includes the big one, this weekend.

We’re heading into what will be a momentous weekend for the Spokane Tribe Casino. The grand opening of their sports betting, a partnership with Ceasars Sportsbook, took off Thursday.

They’ve been working towards this for quite some time, with the goal of opening before the Super Bowl in mind, and it all worked out.

Ceasars Sportsbook is now open at the Spokane Tribe Casino! Visitors can place bets on all kinds of sporting events and competitions- and that includes the big one, this weekend! pic.twitter.com/JMdUvz4l9X — Emily Blume (@emilyblume_kxly) February 11, 2022

“The next couple of the next few weeks really are going to be extremely busy with Sportsbook. Super Bowl coming, obviously this weekend. Then, March Madness, which is really, really exciting,” said Javier De La Rosa, General Manager of Spokane Tribe Casino.

There are hundreds of bets for the weekend, referred to as proposition bets, so if there’s one you have in mind, it’s probably already there.

Its VIP event for Sunday is already sold out.

“It’s going to be madness. It’s going to be crazy,” De La Rosa explained. By game time, they’re expecting quite the crowd.

All bets must be placed on-site, with cash, by those 21 and older.

RELATED: Place your sports bet at Chewelah Casino’s Ceasar’s Sportsbook

RELATED: Sports betting set to begin in Spokane as early as October

RELATED: Northern Quest pushes sports gambling launch to end of November

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.