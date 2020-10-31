Spooky morning fog, followed by sunshine for Halloween! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a windy day across the region, with many places seeing gusts up to 45 mph.

As of Friday night, our air quality in Spokane is considered unhealthy for some groups. Blowing dust caused our air quality to take a turn for the worse, but things are shaping up to improve just in time for Halloween!

4 THINGS TO KNOW: Our air quality is currently considered unhealthy for some groups. Thankfully, our air is quickly starting to improve. Many of us will wake up to patchy fog in the morning, but it'll be short lived. Expect SUNNY SKIES just in time for Halloween! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/YTJzKyLASR — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) October 31, 2020

You may see some patchy fog as you head out the door in the morning. As of right now, that should clear out by noon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s.

WEEKEND FORECAST: It's going to be a cool and calm weekend! We'll start out with a little morning fog to spook things up just in time for Halloween. Otherwise, expect mostly sunshine! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/CGBt1FO7hC — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) October 31, 2020

PLANNING FORECAST: It looks like the 50s are expected to stick around for most of the week. We have a storm system moving in on Wednesday, gradually cooling us down into the 40s by the end of the week. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/4RN9FbG30W — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) October 31, 2020

It looks like those 50 degree temps aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. We’ll warm up on Sunday into the upper 50s through the middle of the week. A storm system is expected to move in on Wednesday, bringing us wet weather and a drop in temperatures for the end of the week.

