Spooky morning fog, followed by sunshine for Halloween! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a windy day across the region, with many places seeing gusts up to 45 mph.
As of Friday night, our air quality in Spokane is considered unhealthy for some groups. Blowing dust caused our air quality to take a turn for the worse, but things are shaping up to improve just in time for Halloween!
You may see some patchy fog as you head out the door in the morning. As of right now, that should clear out by noon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s.
It looks like those 50 degree temps aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. We’ll warm up on Sunday into the upper 50s through the middle of the week. A storm system is expected to move in on Wednesday, bringing us wet weather and a drop in temperatures for the end of the week.
