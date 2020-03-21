Spokanimal in need of donations, foster families

Spokane, Wash.– Local animal shelters are calling on the community for support during the Coronavirus pandemic. Many places are running short on supplies and need people to volunteer to temporarily foster dogs and cats.

Spokanimal’s most critical need right now is dry cat food and cat litter, according to the nonprofit’s executive director Dori Peck. She explained that donations are important during any time of the year, but especially now.

Spokanimal not only has animals at the shelter to feed, but the nonprofit also sends food home with foster families and gives it to other groups, like Meals On Wheels.

“A lot of people have needed the help,” Peck said.

SCRAPS shared a similar call for help in a Facebook post, saying it will stay open during the pandemic because it is considered an essential service.

Peck said people have done a great job offering to foster dogs and cats, but there are still some animals at Spokanimal waiting to go home with people.

“During this period of time, it’s a lot better to be in a home, have a backyard, things like that,” Peck said. “And people from the community are stepping up every day.”

As of Friday morning, there were about 25 cats and 12 dogs still waiting for foster homes. Peck said it’s important for them to be with people because they’re not getting visitors now that Spokanimal is temporarily shut down to the public.

Peck expects that closure to extend through at least next week. But, she said people can still come by with donations or to pick pet food up if they need it. Just knock on the door at 710 N. Napa St. to talk to a staff member between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Follow that same procedure or email dori@spokanimal.org if you’d like to foster a dog or cat.

The PetSmart South Hill adoption room is still open with cats from Spokanimal, according to an online post by the nonprofit.

Here are links to pages to support other animal shelters in the Inland Northwest during the Coronavirus pandemic:

Spokanimal

SCRAPS

Spokane Humane Society

Panhandle Animal Shelter

Kootenai Humane Society

They only have big dogs left—most can’t be with other dogs. They also have more than two dozen cats 🐱 They’ll send you home with food and litter for the animals if you choose to foster. #Spokane #Covid19 https://t.co/f4CVBz5Id4 — Ariana Lake (@arianaKXLY) March 20, 2020

