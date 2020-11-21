SpokAnimal asking for blanket donations to keep kittens warm this winter

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal is asking for your help making sure kittens stay warm this winter.

The non-profit says it continues to see an influx in kittens as it gets colder out, and is asking for blanket donations to keep up with demand.

“With the continued influx of animals, we are in need of as many comfy, cozy blankets as we can get our paws on!,” it reads in a post to Facebook.

Any donations can be dropped off at Kitty City, located at 710 N. Napa St. in Spokane, according to the post.

