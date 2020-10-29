Spokane’s Women Helping Women Fund donates to Coats 4 Kids

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane non-profit is teaming up with 4 News Now to ensure local kids stay warm this winter.

4 News Now was the recipient of a ‘mini grant’ from The Women Helping Women Fund. Instead of taking the cash, we asked members of the non-profit to to pick out coats for the kids themselves. They did just that on Wednesday.

Coats 4 Kids collections lasts through Friday. All you have to do is drop off a new or gently used coat at the proper drop-off locations.

The coats stay in the community, so your donation will directly help a local child in need. Learn more HERE.

