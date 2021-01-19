Spokane’s Wishing Star Foundation facing financial struggles during pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — When times are tough, charities can be a lifeline.

But what happens when the charities can’t make it?

Wishing Star’s mission is to grant sick kids wishes in Spokane and foster hope for families. They’ve helped the community for decades now, and now they need the community’s help in return.

Nine-year-old Eli was born with Spina Bifida. At such a young age, Eli has already undergone 16 surgeries- though you’d never be able to tell based on his smiling face and good spirits.

Wishing Star’s goal is to help kids like Eli lead a more normal life, but money has been harder for the organization to come by. Some studies show one out of three non-profits will close this year because of financial struggles.

Less money, but more families looking for help.

Wishing Star is relying on grants and corporate sponsorships to continue helping families financially, emotionally, and socially. They’re looking for grant writers in Spokane to keep kids smiling.

