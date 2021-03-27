Spokane’s Wayne Tinkle leads Oregon State into the Elite Eight
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The unlikely run of the Oregon State Beavers continues as they take down Loyola-Chicago to reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.
Oregon State gets the best of a low scoring game taking down Loyola-Chicago 65-58.
Oregon State Head Coach Wayne Tinkle is a Spokane native that went to high school at Ferris.
The Beavers move on to play the winner of the Syracuse vs. Houston game coming up Monday in Indianapolis.
