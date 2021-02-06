Spokane’s UGM Men’s Shelter taking measures to combat growing COVID outbreak

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s really not easy to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks, even if you have all the right protocols in place.

That’s what the Union Gospel Mission Men’s Shelter has realized, as more than 70 people have been infected by the virus.

UGM thought it was doing everything right, but as we’ve seen so often throughout this pandemic, an asymptomatic case likely brought the virus into the shelter.

“Honestly, we, throughout the entire shelter system, were surprised we went so long without having any outbreaks,” UGM Director of Ministries Joel Brown said.

In a matter of just one month, the virus infected more than 70 people.

The first case came on Dec. 28 from a client who brought the virus in unknowingly.

Cases kept spreading from there, and now in just the last two weeks, there are roughly 30 more infections, including 6 employees.

READ: UGM Men’s Shelter halts intakes to combat COVID-19 outbreak

“That is a significant increase in how fast its transmitting and we don’t really know, we don’t have a reason why,” Brown said.

That’s why the shelter is not taking any new clients in through Feb. 14.

UGM said the Spokane Regional Health District and State Department of Health have been at their facility to make sure all of this is contained.

UGM separates infected clients, then the health district comes by and takes them to one of the region’s isolation centers, such as My Place Hotel in Spokane Valley and the Immaculate Retreat Center.

About 50 percent of the infected people are asymptomatic, and so far, nobody has needed emergency care.

“We’re counting our blessings on that, that it hasn’t been worse,” Brown said.

And the risk to the general public is low despite the virus now spreading among the homeless population.

“Are we gonna have masses of homeless people walking around with COVID? No, I don’t think we are,” Brown said. “They’re doing a great job of adhering to the protocols just like the rest of the community.”

Outbreaks like this do impact the community in another way, like keeping the East region stuck in Phase 1.

Just like the outbreak at the Airway Heights Prison, all of these reported cases still count in Spokane’s COVID numbers.

And right now, the East Region’s rate of new cases is not meeting the state’s standards.

We’ll find out next Friday, Feb. 12 how this outbreak will impact that data.