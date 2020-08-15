Spokane’s Therapeutic Recreation program now offering all-inclusive activities

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Parks and Rec’s Therapeutic Recreation program has expended to now offer activities for those with developmental or physical disabilities.

The program offers a variety of activities at different locations around Spokane. Join a group hike around Riverside State Park, or bike the Centennial Trail.

Now, those activities will be a little more inclusive. Parks and Rec says the program is offering walking, hiking and biking activities for people of all abilities.

Our Therapeutic Recreation program is now offering walking, hiking, and biking activities just for those with developmental or physical disabilities under Phase 2 guidelines! See all Therapeutic Recreation activities on page 5 of our Activity Guide 👉 https://t.co/p9gcPf0rx7 pic.twitter.com/LbfKyYYqNr — Spokane Parks & Rec (@SpokaneParks) August 14, 2020

You can learn about the activities and how to register through Parks and Rec’s Mid-Summer Activity Guide.

READ: Spokane Parks and Rec. releases ‘Mid-Summer Activity Guide’

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.