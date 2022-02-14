Spokane’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is back

SPOKANE, Wash.– Put your favorite green outfit together and get ready for the return of Spokane’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled it for two years in a row. Luckily, the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick are bringing it back this year. The 42 Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for noon on Saturday, March 12.

The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick is a nonprofit that’s been around since 1978. Its goal is to put together the St. Patrick’s Day parades and ceremonies in the area.

