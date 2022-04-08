Spokane’s Social Security office open to walk-ins for first time since start of pandemic

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash. – Benefits, names changes, Medicare – everything you need to get done at the Social Security Administration Office had to be over the phone, online or by appointment until now.

Spokane’s Social Security is now allowing walk-in appointments for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Pamela Pulver walked out of the office on Friday after waiting years to get into her social security account.

“I’ve been abroad so that complicated things,” she said.

Pulver tried going online and calling the 1-800 number, but said she was unsuccessful in getting her questions answered.

“Everybody said ‘Oh, it’s fixed now’ and it wasn’t, so now I’m hoping it’s fixed,” Pulver said.

That phone system is something the agency freely admits will continue to be a problem. The Regional Communications Director for the SSA says people may get a busy signal or be unintentionally discounted from their call.

While the SSA wants those who can to do their business online, people can walk into the office. You can still expect some delays but can avoid some of the stress by doing your homework before showing up.

Masks are required inside and the SSA will provide you one if you do not have it when you walk inside.

Many of the seats are blocked off to maintain social distancing, so do not bring anyone with you that does not need to be there.

You can also expect to wait. Some appointments take as little as 15 minutes, but others can take much longer.

The SSA is working to replace staff lost during the pandemic, but hiring has been frozen since last week. SSDI and SSI claims have also been clogged throughout the pandemic.

