Spokane’s Rypien picks up win in first career start

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Spokane native Brett Rypien makes his first career NFL start Thursday for the Denver Broncos and leads his team to victory over the New York Jets 37-28.

Rypien played very well the first three quarters, but hit some adversity in the fourth throwing two interceptions on back-to-back series. He was able to overcome those throws to lead the Bronco’s back for the win.

Following the 2nd interception, Rypien returned to the field and led the Broncos on a drive that ended in the field goal that gave Denver the lead for good.

Rypien finishes the game 19-31 passing for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns to go with 3 interceptions.

With the win the Broncos improve to 1-3 on the season, they will be at the Patriots next weekend.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.