Spokane’s outgoing NHHS director takes new job in Austin

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: City of Austin

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane’s outgoing Director of Neighborhoods, Housing and Community Services has a new job in Texas.

The City of Austin announced Friday that Cupid Alexander will be working there as Assistant Director in Housing and Planning.

Alexander has been with the City of Spokane since June 2020, but recently announced his resignation after alleging City Administrator Johnnie Perkins mistreated him because he is Black.

An email he wrote before his departure showed him accusing Perkins of using racist language and treating him differently from other employees because of his race.

Following that email, the City appointed an outside investigator to look into the accusations.

