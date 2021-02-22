Spokane’s One Tree Hard Cider earns national recognition

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

One Tree Hard Cider

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane cidery One Tree Hard Cider has been nominated for ‘best cidery’ in USA Today’s 10Best list!

One Tree Hard Cider now ranks alongside cider houses from Honolulu to Nashville to Michigan and New Orleans. Their 20 rotating taps and cider lineup including huckleberry, lemon basil, strawberry kiwi and Staycation earned them a spot on this national list.

Now for the interesting part—you can help this local cidery beat the competition by voting for them online, and you can cast a vote every 24 hours.

You can also check out the competition for ‘best cidery.’ As of publication, One Tree sits at 6th place out of 20 national cideries!

