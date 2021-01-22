Spokane’s Meals on Wheels needs your help making this Valentine’s Day special for local seniors

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County’s Meals on Wheels is asking for help making sure seniors in its program feel the love this Valentine’s Day.

The organization is now recruiting volunteers to help deliver and assemble Cinn-A-Gram’s.

Each year, Meals on Wheels delivers the boxes filled with Cinnabon Rolls and other goodies to local seniors. While the pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, this past year has been particularly isolating to many seniors in the community.

Sometimes, the only interaction they have each day is with Meals on Wheels delivery drivers, the organization says.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, CLICK HERE. If none of those times work with your schedule, the organization says you can also help by purchasing a Cinn-A-Gram for a local senior. LEARN MORE.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.