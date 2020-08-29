Spokane’s mayor pleads for peace on eve of protests

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — On the night before a Black Lives Matter protest is scheduled to take place in Spokane, Mayor Nadine Woodward pleaded with community members to gather peacefully.

“If you are taking part in tomorrow’s protest in downtown Spokane, please do so peacefully, respect those around you, and wear a mask,” Woodward said in a post to Facebook.

The protest is in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, and will take place Sunday. The event will be both a march and a vehicle procession, starting at the Big Red Wagon in Riverfront Park. The Facebook event is urging demonstrators to wear masks.

READ: Black Lives Matter protests to continue Sunday in downtown Spokane

In the same post, Woodward also reminded people that trying to “assist” law enforcement by showing up with guns won’t be necessary.

Her comment is in response to previous protests, where armed militia members have attempted to take matters into their own hands.

“Our police officers are fully capable of doing the job,” said Woodward.

READ: Spokane elected officials condemn ‘armed vigilantes’ roaming streets during protests

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.