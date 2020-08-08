Spokane’s Main Avenue is back and open for business

SPOKANE, Wash. — Like many streets in Spokane, if you ventured down Main Avenue in mid-March, you wouldn’t have found a lot to do.

A street ordinarily bustling with business was eerily quiet, feeling the pain of COVID-19 closures.

It’s now August and Main Avenue is back and open for business. A list shared by one of the shops details just which shops you can visit, and when:

Wanderlust Delicato Cheese and Wine Shop: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Auntie’s Bookstore: Daily, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Locust Cidery: Tues.-Thurs., 3-9 p.m. and Fri./Sat., 1-9 p.m.

Austin’s Live Fire BBQ: Thurs.-Sat., 4-9 p.m.

Revival Tea Company: Daily, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Gander & Ryegrass: Thurs.-Sun., 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. and Mon.- Wed., 3-9 p.m.

Durkin’s Liquor Bar: Tues.-Sat., 4-10 p.m.

Madeleines Cafe: Tues.-Sun., 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sweet Peaks Ice Cream: Daily, noon- 9 p.m.

Sushi.com: Mon.-Fri, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sat./Sun., noon- 8 p.m.

Mango Tree: Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.- 8:45 p.m. and Fri./Sat., 11 a.m.- 9:45 p.m.

