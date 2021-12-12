Spokane’s Julianna Pena stuns the UFC, wins championship belt

by Keith Osso

CHICAGO — Spokane’s Julianna Pena pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history by submitting Amanda Nunes Saturday night to capture the women’s bantamweight championship.

Pena said before the fight she would get the champ tired and beat her on the ground, then went out and did exactly that getting the win by rear naked choke in the 2nd round of the fight.

Pena becomes the first person from Spokane to win a belt in the UFC, she had previously won the Ultimate Fighter.

