Spokane’s ‘Iron Nun’ celebrating 90th birthday by auctioning sporting gear, donating proceeds to charity

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s “Iron Nun” wants to celebrate her 90th birthday by giving back.

Sr. Madonna Buder is known as the Iron Nun because she has competed in 45 Ironman races and is a Senior Olympian triathlete. She holds the current world record as the oldest woman to ever finish an Ironman Triathlon, which she earned at age 82 by finishing the Subaru Ironman Canada in 2012. She was inducted into the USA Triathlon Hall of Fame in 2014.

Now, she is auctioning off some of her sporting gear worn through her storied competitive career and all proceeds will benefit local charities, including SNAP, Family Promise of Spokane, Nazareth Guild and Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington.

The online auction can be accessed here and will begin on Friday, July 24 at 11 a.m. It will continue through Sunday, July 26 at 11:59 p.m.

Some of the auction items include a Cannondale Bike given to Sr. Madonna Buder for earning the “Spirit of Determination Award” during the 2006 Hawaiian Ironman and used for her Nike commerial during the 2016 Olympics.

