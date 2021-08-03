Spokane’s GreekFest returns following pandemic cancelation

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s annual GreekFest is back!

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, GreekFest will be held September 23-25.

The festival has been held annually for more than 80 years at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

The annual festival celebrates all parts of Greek culture, including food, drinks and dancing.

