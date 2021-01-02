Spokane’s full-city plow expected to wrap up Saturday

Emily Oliver

Erin Bormett A snow plow clears off Cliff Avenue during a winter storm on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane expects to complete its full-city plow by Saturday afternoon, wrapping up three days of snow removal from city streets following a record-breaking storm.

Spokane alone received over 7.5 inches of snow on Wednesday, breaking the record for highest snowfall total ever reported on a Dec. 30th.

Crews set out with over 500 pieces of equipment to clear the streets, in what the City said would take roughly three days to complete. The City says plowing should be complete by 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

If your road was missed, the City says you can call 311 and select ‘option 5’ to report it.

If you live in a residential area and notice a storm drain clogged with debris, city crews ask that you help remove it, if it’s safe to do so, in order to help prevent street flooding as snow melts and heavy rains pick up.

