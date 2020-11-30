Spokane’s first Chick-fil-A opens Tuesday. Are you planning to wait in line?
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s first Chick-fil-A is set to open on Tuesday.
After years of waiting, Spokanites will finally get their first taste of the chain’s famous chicken.
We want to know – are you planning to wait in line to be one of the restaurant’s first customers?
The new restaurant is located at 9304 N Newport Highway and will have 96 interior seats, 16 patio seats, a playground and a dual-order drive-thru that will have space for 28 vehicles.
