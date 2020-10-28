Spokane’s ‘Feet on the Street’ program sees nearly 50% improvement in recycling efforts city-wide

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City’s plan to make sure you recycle properly is proving successful.

The City of Spokane started the “Feet on the Street” program back in July to inspect recycling bins around town and tag the ones with the wrong items inside. That includes plastic bags, one of the biggest offenders in recycling bins.

Recycling that gets contaminated by waste sometimes has to be thrown out.

The City originally said about 38% of cans had more than recyclable trash in them. That number is now down to 20%, thanks to the project.

