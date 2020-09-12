Spokane’s Fair Food Drive-Thru event cut short due to poor air quality

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Fair Food Drive-Thru event was cut short on Saturday due to poor air quality.

“We want to be safe for our guests and team members and will be closing for the rest of today due to poor air quality,” it reads in a release from event organizers.

Spokane’s air quality reached hazardous levels on Saturday as wildfires continue to burn throughout Washington and down the West Coast.

The event was scheduled to take place this weekend and the next. Whether it will resume Sunday is still being decided. Organizers say they’ll make a decision prior to the 11 a.m. opening.

