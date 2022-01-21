Spokane’s Emergency Rent Assistance Program funds nearly all distributed

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Funds are running dry for Spokane’s Emergency Rent Assistance Program.

The program allocated nearly $27 million to local households. The program’s goal is to help landlords and tenants stave off evictions due to hardships caused by the pandemic.

“We have distributed and allocated our funds received from the U.S. Treasury and State Commerce departments faster than many jurisdictions,” said Jenn Cerecedes, the city’s Director of Community, Housing and Human Services Department.

The program required households to be below 80 percent of the area’s median income, along with residing within city boundaries. More than 2,000 households benefitted from the program, but many are still facing financial hardships and housing instability.

With 95 percent of funding gone, LiveStories and Family Promise of Spokane paused online applications for the program Friday.

“The City will continue to search for future funding for the program,” said Cerecedes.

The city plans to increase funding for the program, but it’s unknown when and where the funds will come from.

READ: Demolition permits filed for Joe Albi Stadium

READ: National Guard set to arrive at Sacred Heart Medical Center Friday

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.