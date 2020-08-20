Spokane’s Drew Rasmussen makes Major League debut

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Spokane native and former Mt. Spokane Wildcat had a very successful outing in his Major League debut tonight for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rasmussen came on in relief and threw two scoreless innings allowing 2 hits and striking out 3 runs.

After leaving high school Rasmussen played at Oregon State and threw a no-hitter for the Beavers.

It’s been a long road to the Major League’s, Rasmussen had two Tommy John surgery’s and was drafted three different times.

